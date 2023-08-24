Beautiful As Always, Parul Gulati!

Parul Gulati is fashion's It-Girl.
And she's been supercharged since the release of Made In Heaven 2.
In a thrilled post shared on Instagram, she writes: 'I wish my life was directed by @zoieakhtar, but it was one episode of MIH & i loved it'.
Just as much as she loves dressing up, we guess.
Almost all her outfits have a soft, flirty edge and they come in rich shades of sunshine yellow, hariyali green, candy floss pink, aqua blue and ujwal white.
The actress -- who's been seen in Girls Hostel, Zorawar and The Raikar Case -- is also a businesswoman and founder of Nish Hair.
IMAGE: Even the suraj mukhi is confused; it turned towards this gorgeous lass instead of the bright sun.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram
IMAGE: Want to get maximum attention with minimum effort? All you need is a pink strappy top, denim shorts and white sneakers.
IMAGE: Take a casual green dress, then throw in some oomph with a thigh high slit!
IMAGE: 'If I was a cloud and I had a name... what would you name me?' Parul asks. What your suggestion?
IMAGE: Balmy days and mellow sunsets in the Maldives calls for an aqua two-piece that blends playfulness with elegance.
The printed sarong is whimsical, but the real hero is that brown pouch.
IMAGE: If purple is the ultimate, no-fail festive colour, then Parul is guaranteed a spot in the best-dressed list anywhere she goes in that lehenga.
IMAGE: A white bathing suit is a seasonless piece that deserves a place in your wardrobe.