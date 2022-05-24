News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Cannes: Meet BOSS LADY Helly Shah

Cannes: Meet BOSS LADY Helly Shah

By Rediff Movies
May 24, 2022 14:04 IST
It was a busy Monday for television actress Helly Shah, as she unveiled the poster of her debut film, Kaya Palat, at the Cannes film festival.

 

Please click on the images for a look at Helly.

 

IMAGE: Helly channeled her inner boss lady as she stepped out for a photoshoot at Cannes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She wore an ivory embellished pantsuit, designed by Sakshi Bhati.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Helly made a dazzling debut at Cannes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kaya Palat, a thriller about rival mafias set in Jammu, is directed by Shoaib Nikash Shah.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Helly stands tall with Producers Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan, who also star in the film.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

 

 
