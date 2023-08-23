Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah Has A Secret

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nidhi Shah/Instagram

When Anupamaa calls her daughter-in-law 'Maari beautiful', you know Nidhi Shah totally deserves it.

In the popular television serial Anupamaa, Nidhi -- who plays the sensible Kinjal -- embraces both Indian and Western wear.

In real life, there's something else she really, really, loves; she's the queen of monochrome. And she serves up a masterclass in how to nail it.

Overly loud is not her style.

Ultra feminine is a strict no-no.

Anything that's too whimsical is shown the door right away.

Yet, she has a wardrobe that her 2.2 million Insta fans have fallen head-over-heels in love with.

The television actress, who also worked in Colors's Tu Aashiqui, advises fans to 'live like flowers, wild and beautiful and drenched in the sun'.

IMAGE: Barbie magic? Check.

Single tone dressing? Check.

Cool girl flair? Check.

The party meter just crashed with Nidhi's fuchsia maxi :)

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nidhi Shah/Instagram

IMAGE: Oh ho! Nidhi champions beach glam in lustrous white separates and silver-rimmed shades.

IMAGE: Better from the back? If you are in the mood for something black and backless, look no further.

IMAGE: Print paired with a high slit... she nails two trends in one go!

We can only wish the clothes we wore at home looked so glam.

IMAGE: A refreshingly, free-spirited outfit that made fans say, 'Kitne cute ho Babe aap.'

IMAGE: Makers of Made In Heaven, here's something that deserves to be on your show.

It's impossible to resist the allure of a Kanjeevaram sari, especially when it's draped around Nidhi.