Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah Has A Secret

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nidhi Shah/Instagram
When Anupamaa calls her daughter-in-law 'Maari beautiful', you know Nidhi Shah totally deserves it.
In the popular television serial Anupamaa, Nidhi -- who plays the sensible Kinjal -- embraces both Indian and Western wear.
In real life, there's something else she really, really, loves; she's the queen of monochrome. And she serves up a masterclass in how to nail it.
Overly loud is not her style.
Ultra feminine is a strict no-no.
Anything that's too whimsical is shown the door right away.
Yet, she has a wardrobe that her 2.2 million Insta fans have fallen head-over-heels in love with.
The television actress, who also worked in Colors's Tu Aashiqui, advises fans to 'live like flowers, wild and beautiful and drenched in the sun'.
IMAGE: Barbie magic? Check.
Single tone dressing? Check.
Cool girl flair? Check.
The party meter just crashed with Nidhi's fuchsia maxi :)
IMAGE: Oh ho! Nidhi champions beach glam in lustrous white separates and silver-rimmed shades.
IMAGE: Better from the back? If you are in the mood for something black and backless, look no further.
IMAGE: Print paired with a high slit... she nails two trends in one go!
We can only wish the clothes we wore at home looked so glam.
IMAGE: A refreshingly, free-spirited outfit that made fans say, 'Kitne cute ho Babe aap.'
IMAGE: Makers of Made In Heaven, here's something that deserves to be on your show.
It's impossible to resist the allure of a Kanjeevaram sari, especially when it's draped around Nidhi.