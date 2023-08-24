Anushka Ne Crazy Kiya Re!

She fought fear in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Season 11 (and she was the youngest contestant there).

She's played roles as varied as a pregnant teen in Am I Next, a young Ismat Chugtai in Lihaaf: The Quilt and Rani Laxmibai in Khoob Ladi Mardani -- Jhansi Ki Rani.

Anushka Sen's fashion choices are just as eclectic.

At 21, she's happily flexing her chic wings and shaking things up in the glam department.

The party girl has finally found her groove and it's a beautiful marriage of romantic cheer and seductive style.

In her alluring pastel dresses, happy cropped tops and backless numbers, she shows off her ability to be versatile.

IMAGE: The simpler, the shorter, the better! This Leo baby brought in her birthday in the US with her parents.

And here she is, in her casual best, in a hotel overlooking the Niagara Falls.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

IMAGE: Now that's a snazzy way to wear Nature!

IMAGE: How to get tanned without getting bored? Put on a floral print bathing suit and pose at the Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles.

IMAGE: Who needs loud colours when your background is as lush as this?

IMAGE: Why is she giggling? Because she knows she looks great.

That mirrorwork lehenga is a great choice for Navratri, so don't forget to bookmark it.

IMAGE: When you want to make a statement in red...

The contrasting turquoise handbag is a nice touch!

IMAGE: Denims have a special place in Anushka's wardrobe.

IMAGE: She leaves an unforgettable mark in shades of black, white and grey.