Which Couple Won The Style Race?

Mastering the art of couple style seems to be a cinch for many of the high-profile Bolly jodis.

They are super-splashy, but never corny.

Their outfits might be cut from the same cloth, yet two-peas-in-a-pod perfect twinning is not their genre.

Because they never sacrifice their individuality when it comes to dressing for the red carpet, but instead always bring in double the sizzle.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com tracks down the complete-each-other's-fashion-sentences star couples at HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2023 in Mumbai over the weekend.



And like a classy duet, for Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, that's where the wardrobe similarities end, their style voices not interrupting one another's.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Both were clothed top to toe in black. Both had triangles of skin on display.

IMAGE: When Barbie meets Ken, pyaar happened. And then wardrobe syncing!

Life in shades of pink and white (silver boots thrown in) was fantastic for Ankita Lokhande and hubby Vicky Jain whose pati-patni take was like a harmonious melody. Zilch cacophony.

IMAGE: Juhi Babbar and Anup Soni decided to go snazzily, but not stuffily corporate in made-for-each-other suit-boot stuff.

Word has it ;) that in their home there is a she-cupboard of suits and a he-cupboard of suits.

Juhi apparently doesn't stock ties though.

IMAGE: For the funky couple in town, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, it was a pop-art party on the red carpet.

They held hands, took the plunge and went Bohemian saath-saath.

IMAGE: Little Alisah in tow, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl glammed up in velvet as the Blazer & Blazer duo.

IMAGE: Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh were Mr and Mrs Jhakaas in wacky ensembles overflowing with glitz and theatrics as they travelled back in time to an age guided by the disco ball.