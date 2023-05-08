Janhvi, Ananya Are The Queens Of Dreams

Full on dhinchak!

That was the best way to describe the goings-on of the red carpet at HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2023 in Mumbai.

There never was a non-twinkly moment as Mumbai's most dazzling came parading, waltzing, mincing, marching, dancing, wafting, stomping through.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com caught the brilliance of this spectacle, that was the pretty prologue to an exciting upcoming season of fashion.

Janhvi Kapoor brought a taste or rather astrong whiff of the Met Gala to Mumbai in her ritzy Roohi-ish silver-and-black tube gown with its never-ending trail, continuing her ascent as a red-carpet favourite.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE:brought a taste or rather astrong whiff of the Met Gala to Mumbai in her ritzy Roohi-ish silver-and-black tube gown with its never-ending trail, continuing her ascent as a red-carpet favourite.

IMAGE: No 2 tries harder. Ananya Panday could have been the tiny, wispy figurine you might see prancing about to Brahms' Lullaby, when you wind up a music box, in her sugary bahut meetha pink confectionary -- blazer dress, tights, heels all in candy dream pink.

All eyes had to go first to the strange little $ purse she carried just below her hemline.

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's zebra-crossing dress would have halted a tonne of the worst Mumbai traffic, even those desperate red-light VIP cars with their wailing sirens.

What a cool glamazon she was!

IMAGE: Sonam Bajwa rose from the ocean, walked on water and washed up on Juhu beach for the HT glammy whammy do.

Was it the sweat of her adventure that's made her tailed gown stick to her or was she pulling a Mandakini on us?

IMAGE: What's with the baseball cap and yellow socks, Kubra Sait?

Did it go with her frilly buttery asymmetrical number?

Sait Definition Of Street Couture perhaps?

Or maybe she was off to an IPL match after the style awards.

*Scratching head*... We're not getting it.

IMAGE: Set. Match. Point Tina Dutta. Game over!

PS: Did her killer stare will her electrifying blue gown into submission?

IMAGE: Should Mithila Palkar have traded her choli for a white ganji, while wearing that intricate blooming lehenga?

The lehenga suffered an injustice we think.

Even the earrings took away too much band baja that rightfully belonged the stunning skirt.

IMAGE: Daisy Shah was a ruffled botanical mess in a Hollywood-ishtyle gown that was the bhai-bhatija of a bowl of salad.

IMAGE: There's a whole kahani unfolding on Aditi Rao Hydari's feminine, breathtaking blazer-suit. Like she's worn the plot of a new film.

IMAGE: Hamesha pink! That rang is a forever mood at award shows and Saiyami Kher channels it to perfection in a gulabi pantsuit.

IMAGE: P V Sindhu was a shuttlecock queen in shimmering blue and black. Yay, Champ!

IMAGE: Like a Raat ki Rani, Sanjana Sanghi glided out of the inky darkness in a bottle green sari-gown that made fusion dressing look so very good.