Sabse Bada Khiladi Strikes A Pose

The women had much to feast their eyes on at HT India's Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai with Hindustani Hunks Inc showed up in pucca party mode.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com caught the chappie action on the red carpet at the Taj's Lands End hotel, Bandra, north west Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar to hold that dude pose without a grimace or discomfort at age 55.

Iron knees, eh?

He has often used Bruce Lee techniques in his action movies, and pays ode to the martial arts legend with the black T-shirt.

Fancy jootas.

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana went for hariyali and was An Action Hero on the lal carpet.

Men, if you don't own a suit the colour of pea soup, hustle out and get one. Whatya waiting for?

IMAGE: Hi there, Mr Hindustan.

Didn't he look like a stud? Nope, not adulation because remember Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate.

Anil Kapoor added a green tie to his red carpet arsenal.

IMAGE: Tie-Dye Nights With Kapil.

Kapil Sharma is always ready to step out of the box be it for laughs or fashion.

His white kickers shone.

IMAGE: De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da... Madhur Bhandarkar wore enough police badges on his denim jacket to be promoted to Inspector Vijay.

IMAGE: Ever fashionable, snappy dresser Babil competed with Janhvi Kapoor, on the distaff side, to be The Red Carpet Superstar in his cowboy-on-steroids gear.

Dressing is a Qala (art) for this B-Town Beta.

IMAGE: Gentleman, when in doubt reach for the sequins.

Aparshakti Khurana's flashy jacket had a good chance of out-sparkling almost all the babe gowns.

Chakachak, Mr Khurana.

IMAGE: Psst, the Bad Man of Bollywood is no longer rogue.

The jurm ki duniya ka colonel looked major respectable and positively dapper in a powder blue suit and a Gabbar moustache.

Bring it on, Gulshan Grover.

IMAGE: Signature topi.

Blazer with a shiny falcon embellishments.

Denims sporting multi-coloured stars.

Like the many shades of Bigg Boss 16 ka Abdu Rozik?

IMAGE: White and black for Bollywood's mashoor costumer Manish Malhotra who posed with Archana Puran Singh and a Tiguan.