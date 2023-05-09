News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sabse Bada Khiladi Strikes A Pose

Sabse Bada Khiladi Strikes A Pose

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
May 09, 2023 11:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The women had much to feast their eyes on at HT India's Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai with Hindustani Hunks Inc showed up in pucca party mode.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com caught the chappie action on the red carpet at the Taj's Lands End hotel, Bandra, north west Mumbai.

IMAGE: Trust Khiladi No 1 Akshay Kumar to hold that dude pose without a grimace or discomfort at age 55.
Iron knees, eh?
He has often used Bruce Lee techniques in his action movies, and pays ode to the martial arts legend with the black T-shirt.
Fancy jootas.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana went for hariyali and was An Action Hero on the lal carpet.
Men, if you don't own a suit the colour of pea soup, hustle out and get one. Whatya waiting for?

 

IMAGE: Hi there, Mr Hindustan.
Didn't he look like a stud? Nope, not adulation because remember Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate.
Anil Kapoor added a green tie to his red carpet arsenal.

 

IMAGE: Tie-Dye Nights With Kapil.
Kapil Sharma is always ready to step out of the box be it for laughs or fashion.
His white kickers shone.

 

IMAGE: De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da... Madhur Bhandarkar wore enough police badges on his denim jacket to be promoted to Inspector Vijay.

 

IMAGE: Ever fashionable, snappy dresser Babil competed with Janhvi Kapoor, on the distaff side, to be The Red Carpet Superstar in his cowboy-on-steroids gear.
Dressing is a Qala (art) for this B-Town Beta.

 

IMAGE: Gentleman, when in doubt reach for the sequins.
Aparshakti Khurana's flashy jacket had a good chance of out-sparkling almost all the babe gowns.
Chakachak, Mr Khurana.

 

IMAGE: Psst, the Bad Man of Bollywood is no longer rogue.
The jurm ki duniya ka colonel looked major respectable and positively dapper in a powder blue suit and a Gabbar moustache. 
Bring it on, Gulshan Grover.

 

IMAGE: Signature topi.
Blazer with a shiny falcon embellishments.
Denims sporting multi-coloured stars.
Like the many shades of Bigg Boss 16 ka Abdu Rozik?

 

IMAGE: White and black for Bollywood's mashoor costumer Manish Malhotra who posed with Archana Puran Singh and a Tiguan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Shriya, Kriti, Rakul Painted It Black
Shriya, Kriti, Rakul Painted It Black
Janhvi, Ananya Are The Queens Of Dreams
Janhvi, Ananya Are The Queens Of Dreams
It Was Party Time For Sonakshi, Huma, Aditi
It Was Party Time For Sonakshi, Huma, Aditi
15 killed, 25 injured as bus falls from bridge in MP
15 killed, 25 injured as bus falls from bridge in MP
After MP, 'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in UP
After MP, 'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in UP
Guidelines for NCLT to deal with bankruptcy cases soon
Guidelines for NCLT to deal with bankruptcy cases soon
The FABULOUS Life of Vijay Deverakonda
The FABULOUS Life of Vijay Deverakonda

More like this

Selfie Masti Time For India's Top Models

Selfie Masti Time For India's Top Models

Star Wars Queen Natasha Poonawalla Wows New York

Star Wars Queen Natasha Poonawalla Wows New York

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances