Hawt Punjabi Kudi Sonam Bajwa

Lovely Sonam Bajwa never ever fails to bring her 9.9 million Gram fans bundles and bundles of cheer with her tanned-skin-on-show stylish wardrobe choices.

There's nothing bizarre, nothing wacky or over the top about her clothes, but boy do they scream H-A-W-T.

Nainital born, a graduate of Delhi University, once an air hostess and a Femina Miss India contestant, Sonam models and acts in Punjabi films, along with movies down South. She will be seen in Punjabi sequel Carry On Jatta 3 in June.

But she has the most fun on Instagram where her daily posts bring on all kinds of drama and lots of adulation.

IMAGE: 'Haye meri Barbie': Fresh-faced Sonam slips into a tiny-tiny entrancing metallic pink dress and looks scrumptious.

Her followers are in a dizzy-tizzy, outdoing each other in rolling out the compliments.

'Gulab ka phool'!

'Reason of increasing temperature in Punjab'.

She coolly titles the pic 'Farishtey' or angel. Hmm.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

IMAGE: A picture-perfect tummy lends itself as a super-sexy accessory to any outfit, like Sonam's cropped turtleneck and white cargo pants here.

Remind us why she starred in Guddiyan Patole?

IMAGE: Her Punjabi kudi-ness is in full flow in a heavily embellished kurta set.

Doesn't she look like the girl of your dreams? Or your Jinde Meriye?

IMAGE: Always aglitter, Sonam also loves her pops of exotic colour.

The chamak and rang is what makes her fashion outings so upbeat. Uplifting. And fan-boggling.

IMAGE: Sonam in a seductive sari heart-quickening enough to bring on a Code Blue emergency.



IMAGE: White Lightning: Damsel in saphed.

The knitted maxi dress totally hits the style sweet spot.

Is there a colour that's not attracted to her?

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com