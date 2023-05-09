Shriya, Kriti, Rakul Painted It Black

HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2023, just like that, metamorphised into India's Most Stylishly Dressed in Black Awards.

One out of two celebs, practically, safely reached for black in their closets when they were getting dolled up to strut the carpet at the Taj Land's End hotel, Bandra, north west Mumbai, for the style hullabaloo.

Why? In black you definitely can do no wrong.

It's a come-fair-weather-or-foul-weather colour in which we all shine.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com presents a collection of statement-making black looks that stood out at the awards night.

Shriya Saran at the awards evening was equally exciting.

Her knockout figure sheathed in black, she was wrapped in a milky white cape that wound around her shoulders like a dollop of whipped cream and looked quite incredible. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: As elegant as one of those Siberian cranes that winter at Rajasthan's wetlands, a sighting ofat the awards evening was equally exciting.Her knockout figure sheathed in black, she was wrapped in a milky white cape that wound around her shoulders like a dollop of whipped cream and looked quite incredible.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon scored a brilliant century in a sheer, understated, Yves St Laurent gown.

Kudi Nu Nachne De?

IMAGE: Rakul Singh framed a diamond-shaped piece of her abs in glittering silver, turning her black dress into a portrait of her tummy.

No other jewels were required.

Clearly she wanted duniya ka eyes to be focused on her toned torso.

IMAGE: Where will they put cut-outs next?!

And what new types of outlines can we expect?

A mirrorwork cast on her hand, Sonnalli Seygall opted for an LBD that offered a roguish show of skin in a dainty multiple hourglass silhouette that left one wondering what kind of inner wear worked with it.

Robs you of your breath, huh?

IMAGE: Many of the boys settled for black too...

Winner of the Style Trendsetter Male award, Vijay Varma covered himself in black machismo and radiated testosterone.

IMAGE: Like us, were your eyes immediately drawn to Karan Tacker's yesteryear-style flared pants that sets a bunch of tunes humming in your head?

The blazer with its rolled up sleeves did well too.

IMAGE: Anaita Shroff Adajania murdered it in a Blair Witch Project costume crafted from yards and yards of latex.

IMAGE: Freddy Daruwala wanted you to get in the mood for a game of chess.

IMAGE: Draped in a gorgeous Raw Mango sari, Fatima Sana Shaikh brought her beautiful ada to the red carpet and humara dil sab gaya Dhak Dhak.

IMAGE: Mandira Bedi's splendid legs made up for the strange-looking crow faux feather jacket.

IMAGE: Was fashion influencer Kusha Kapila trying to recreate Amitabh Bachchan's look from Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana?