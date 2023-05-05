News
Guess Who The Pretty Woman With Isha Ambani Is?

Guess Who The Pretty Woman With Isha Ambani Is?

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: May 05, 2023 08:59 IST
Of the many celebs who were dressed by Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung for the 2023 celebrating-Karl-Lagerfeld Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, five desi faces stood out. 

Alia Bhatt bathed in pearls. White-gloved diva-memsahib Priyanka Chopra. Futuristically-clad Natasha Poonawalla. Isha Ambani in a shiny, glossy black satin gown. Isha was accompaniedby Divya Mehta Jatia in a sculpted halter neck and skirt. 

If you didn't know, Divya is sis-in-law Shloka Ambani's behen and a fashion consultant shuttling between Mumbai and London. 

Prabal designed a regal sari-esque number for Isha with jewelled embellishments that glittered like you were looking up at the speckled starry night skies. A fluttering silk-chiffon train continued the dreamy Van Gogh-like magic.

For Divya, he chose 'a jade green duchesse satin sculptural draped skirt with black duchesse satin halter'. 

Divya took the opportunity to show off her Indian roots at the gala by pairing her outfit with an intricate head piece with figurines of Lord Krishna and Radha, worn over her braided hair (external link). 

IMAGE: In a sea of phirang celebs, Isha Ambani and Diya Mehta Jatia were the Hindustani Corner, a touch of masala-ness about their costumes giving their ethnicity away. 
PS Do take note of Isha's charming gudiya purse.
Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Isha's wrapped-in-The-Milky-Way or Akash Ganga look offered a slice of a planetarium at the museum.
The duo made an ekdam Chand Sitaare Phool Aur Khushboo moment.
Did Divya consciously colour-coordinate her halter-neck with Isha's gown!
Divya uploaded their Met Gala pics on Instagram and wrote: 'From diapers to red carpets. My bestest. Favourite partner in life and crime.' Achha.
Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images 

REDIFF STYLE
