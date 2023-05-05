Guess Who The Pretty Woman With Isha Ambani Is?

Of the many celebs who were dressed by Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung for the 2023 celebrating-Karl-Lagerfeld Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, five desi faces stood out.

Alia Bhatt bathed in pearls. White-gloved diva-memsahib Priyanka Chopra. Futuristically-clad Natasha Poonawalla. Isha Ambani in a shiny, glossy black satin gown. Isha was accompaniedby Divya Mehta Jatia in a sculpted halter neck and skirt.

If you didn't know, Divya is sis-in-law Shloka Ambani's behen and a fashion consultant shuttling between Mumbai and London.

Prabal designed a regal sari-esque number for Isha with jewelled embellishments that glittered like you were looking up at the speckled starry night skies. A fluttering silk-chiffon train continued the dreamy Van Gogh-like magic.

For Divya, he chose 'a jade green duchesse satin sculptural draped skirt with black duchesse satin halter'.

Divya took the opportunity to show off her Indian roots at the gala by pairing her outfit with an intricate head piece with figurines of Lord Krishna and Radha, worn over her braided hair (external link).

IMAGE: In a sea of phirang celebs, Isha Ambani and Diya Mehta Jatia were the Hindustani Corner, a touch of masala-ness about their costumes giving their ethnicity away.

PS Do take note of Isha's charming gudiya purse.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images