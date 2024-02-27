Where's The Party, Urvashi?

Scintillating. Charming. Daring. That is Urvashi Rautela's style in a nutshell.
When it comes to party looks, no one does it better than the model-turned-actor.
In the fashion department, bigger is always better for her; there's nothing understated or laidback about her approach to dressing.
The beauty queen, who celebrated her birthday on February 25, can give you a masterclass in how to make an extravagant statement.
IMAGE: She glistens in red standing next to her 24-carat birthday cake.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram
IMAGE: Clad in metallic shades, she makes airport dressing such a luxe affair.
IMAGE: She knows how to dial up the party temperature in sequins and glitter.
IMAGE: Hmm! Why such a formal bag, Urvashi, when you're just headed to the pool?
IMAGE: Urvashi adds a touch of lace as she makes an impeccable statement in all-black.
IMAGE: Like her top-notch all-red latex off-the-shoulder dress with boots to match?