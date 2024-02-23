Classy, Fabulous Chandni

Photographs: Kind courtesy Chandni Bainz/Instagram

Chandni Bainz lives by late fashion designer Coco Chanel's motto: 'Girls should be two things: classy and fabulous'.

The fashion model can make a big splash in elegant dresses.

Ace casual style in a ganji-hot pants-oversized shirt combo.

Show off her curves in sheer and paint your mood board happy in the tiniest cropped top.

IMAGE: She pairs a crochet bralette with a white unbuttoned skirt and creates magic.

IMAGE: She gives the cutout trend a nod with her blue shrug that she tweaks into a top.

The white pants, that's all kinds of cute, adds an element of contrast.

IMAGE: How do you jazz up black? With a smidgen of cutouts and a dash of sheer...

IMAGE: Planning on going hitchhiking soon? Take some style tips from Chandni.

IMAGE: She serves up fabulous vacay style.