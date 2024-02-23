Fun, Flirty Kanchi

There are many reasons to fall in love with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Kanchi Singh.

She's cute. She's hot. And she can show you exactly how to nail summer fashion.

The television actor has been upping the style ante and showing off her sartorial prowess in several standout looks.

IMAGE: Mud mud ke nah dekh! Is Kanchi the reason behind the rising temperature?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kanchi Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: She's a Barbie girl in a Barbie world!

IMAGE: Kanchi's got just the poise that will make you stop and stare.

IMAGE: How lovely is this simple, printed, off-the-shoulder number!

IMAGE: The actor is the mood for monochrome.

IMAGE: She stays true to her edgy style in tangerine.

IMAGE: Kanchi casts her spell in blue.

IMAGE: Party on the beach? Kanchi's ready!