Gorgeous, Gorgeous Manushi!

Gorgeous, Gorgeous Manushi!

By REDIFF STYLE
February 22, 2024 10:08 IST
It's hard not to swoon over Manushi Chhillar

The Operation Valentine actor will leave you impressed with her off-duty fashion as she dials up the glam in her off-the-shoulder maxis, sharara sets and floral dresses.

She surely knows how to make a showstopping entry at every red carpet.  

Her undeniable sense of style is all that's needed to pep up your moody Thursday.  

IMAGE: Ravishing in green! Manushi's evening outfit is perfect for date night or a chilled out evening with the gals. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She can raise the temperature in a sari as well.

 

IMAGE: 'Tis the wedding season and the model-actor nails the brief for an elegant outfit in which you can join the celebration.  

 

IMAGE: How can she fail to win hearts in this candy floss floral number? 

 

IMAGE: Ever seen a traveller so chic and well-turned-out? 

 

IMAGE: After seeing this, faux fur may soon become a must in every woman's wardrobe. 

REDIFF STYLE
