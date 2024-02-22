Gorgeous, Gorgeous Manushi!

It's hard not to swoon over Manushi Chhillar.

The Operation Valentine actor will leave you impressed with her off-duty fashion as she dials up the glam in her off-the-shoulder maxis, sharara sets and floral dresses.

She surely knows how to make a showstopping entry at every red carpet.

Her undeniable sense of style is all that's needed to pep up your moody Thursday.

IMAGE: Ravishing in green! Manushi's evening outfit is perfect for date night or a chilled out evening with the gals.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: She can raise the temperature in a sari as well.

IMAGE: 'Tis the wedding season and the model-actor nails the brief for an elegant outfit in which you can join the celebration.

IMAGE: How can she fail to win hearts in this candy floss floral number?

IMAGE: Ever seen a traveller so chic and well-turned-out?

IMAGE: After seeing this, faux fur may soon become a must in every woman's wardrobe.