Masaba's FAB Style Tips!

She's got a stellar fashion designing career and an envious personal style.
If experimental fashion is what you like, take a leaf from Masaba Gupta's wardrobe.
Oversized jacket with quirky prints.
Ankle-length boots.
Denim pants.
Black sports bra.
They combine to create a look that perfectly underlines Masaba's less-is-more approach to fashion.
She proves that prints can elevate even the most boring outfits.
Every girl needs a skater dress and shoes as comfy as Masaba's beige heels.
Sometimes, you've just got to pamper yourself silly with accessories.
Comfort and style can go hand in hand.
A fan of simple elegance, she never looks over-dressed or under-dressed, even when she's home.
Masaba goes unapologetically feminine in this hot pink blazer worn over a gold pleated skirt.
Being cute for no reason :)
Never underestimate the power of a bindi (and a great tube top)!
She knows how to stay simple yet chic as she shows off one of her signature saris.