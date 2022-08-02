News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Masaba's FAB Style Tips!

Masaba's FAB Style Tips!

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 02, 2022 09:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

She's got a stellar fashion designing career and an envious personal style. 

If experimental fashion is what you like, take a leaf from Masaba Gupta's wardrobe.  

 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Oversized jacket with quirky prints. 
Ankle-length boots.
Denim pants.
Black sports bra.
They combine to create a look that perfectly underlines Masaba's less-is-more approach to fashion.  

 

 

She proves that prints can elevate even the most boring outfits. 
 

 

Every girl needs a skater dress and shoes as comfy as Masaba's beige heels.  

 

 

Sometimes, you've just got to pamper yourself silly with accessories. 

 

 

Comfort and style can go hand in hand.  

 

 

A fan of simple elegance, she never looks over-dressed or under-dressed, even when she's home. 

 

 

Masaba goes unapologetically feminine in this hot pink blazer worn over a gold pleated skirt.  

 

 

Being cute for no reason :) 

 

 

Never underestimate the power of a bindi (and a great tube top)!

 

 

She knows how to stay simple yet chic as she shows off one of her signature saris. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Alia Goes Desi, Priyanka Glows In White
Alia Goes Desi, Priyanka Glows In White
VOTE! Mrunal Vs Mouni: Who Wore This Sari Better?
VOTE! Mrunal Vs Mouni: Who Wore This Sari Better?
Stylish Manushi, Flirty Mithila
Stylish Manushi, Flirty Mithila
No matter where you hide...: Biden on Zawahiri killing
No matter where you hide...: Biden on Zawahiri killing
CWG 2022: India's schedule on Tuesday, August 2
CWG 2022: India's schedule on Tuesday, August 2
Aussie 'Love Triangle' creates ripples at CWG
Aussie 'Love Triangle' creates ripples at CWG
Ayman-al-Zawahiri, from eye surgeon to Al-Qaeda chief
Ayman-al-Zawahiri, from eye surgeon to Al-Qaeda chief

More like this

When Sonakshi, Shilpa, Mira Wore Masaba

When Sonakshi, Shilpa, Mira Wore Masaba

'Fashion always will be my first love'

'Fashion always will be my first love'

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances