Masaba's FAB Style Tips!

She's got a stellar fashion designing career and an envious personal style.

If experimental fashion is what you like, take a leaf from Masaba Gupta's wardrobe.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Oversized jacket with quirky prints.

Ankle-length boots.

Denim pants.

Black sports bra.

They combine to create a look that perfectly underlines Masaba's less-is-more approach to fashion.

She proves that prints can elevate even the most boring outfits.



Every girl needs a skater dress and shoes as comfy as Masaba's beige heels.

Sometimes, you've just got to pamper yourself silly with accessories.

Comfort and style can go hand in hand.

A fan of simple elegance, she never looks over-dressed or under-dressed, even when she's home.

Masaba goes unapologetically feminine in this hot pink blazer worn over a gold pleated skirt.

Being cute for no reason :)

Never underestimate the power of a bindi (and a great tube top)!

She knows how to stay simple yet chic as she shows off one of her signature saris.