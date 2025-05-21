HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Princess Vibes! Janhvi At Cannes

Last updated on: May 21, 2025 11:38 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor walked the red carpet at the much-awaited premiere of her film, Homebound, at Cannes.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, it has been nominated in the Un Certain Regard category at the film festival.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi, who was styled by her cousin, Rhea Kapoor, looked stunning in a custom-made pink Tarun Tahiliani gown.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Rhea reveals that 'Janhvi Kapoor’s (@janhvikapoor) ensemble features a handwoven real tissue skirt and corset, specially crafted in Benares.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

She adds, 'The surface is brought to life with a hand-crushed technique that lends depth and texture, while a signature TT drape adds a touch of sculptural fluidity. The raw, uncut hem remains untouched -- an intentional ode to the authenticity of the weave.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi opted for dewy pink makeup and a winged eyeliner.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Her jewellery, which included diamonds and pearls, were by Chopard.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

She looked like a princess as she walked the Cannes red carpet with Ishaan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Like Janhvi's look? Vote.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

