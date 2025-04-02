Janhvi Kapoor Wows!

In a twist of historical irony, the Gateway of India -- built to commemorate the visit of King George V and Queen Mary to India in 1911 -- became the backdrop for a British designer's first-ever Indian showcase.

Mumbai’s iconic monument that once symbolised imperial power played host on April 1 to one of Britain's most rebellious fashion houses, Vivienne Westwood.

With Bollywood in attendance, the event transformed a colonial landmark into a celebration of Indian fashion’s reign.

All ohotographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor was in her element in a super-blingy gown and sparkly heels.

IMAGE: Vijay Varma's dhoti pants and glossy shoes did all the talking.

IMAGE: Roshni Chopra looked like a poofy cloud in her frilly ruffled gown. She added pops of colour with her turquoise necklace and strappy blue shoes.

IMAGE: Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania revels in a classy white satin gown with pink platform heels.

IMAGE: Alanna Panday wore her white blazer dress with a corset. Her hubby Ivor McCray decided to stay neutral but didn't forget his happy smile.

IMAGE: Fashion maestro Manish Malhotra added a Vivienne Westwood scarf to his outfit in honour of the occasion.

IMAGE: Pranita Subhash put the 'rad' in the traditional outfits with her colourful attire.

Do watch the stars arriving at the red carpet:

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES