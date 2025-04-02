HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Janhvi Kapoor Wows!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, SHRISTI SAHOO, AFSAR DAYATAR
Last updated on: April 02, 2025 16:06 IST

In a twist of historical irony, the Gateway of India -- built to commemorate the visit of King George V and Queen Mary to India in 1911 -- became the backdrop for a British designer's first-ever Indian showcase.

Mumbai’s iconic monument that once symbolised imperial power played host on April 1 to one of Britain's most rebellious fashion houses, Vivienne Westwood.

With Bollywood in attendance, the event transformed a colonial landmark into a celebration of Indian fashion’s reign.

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor was in her element in a super-blingy gown and sparkly heels. All ohotographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Vijay Varma

IMAGE: Vijay Varma's dhoti pants and glossy shoes did all the talking.

 

Roshni Chopra

IMAGE: Roshni Chopra looked like a poofy cloud in her frilly ruffled gown. She added pops of colour with her turquoise necklace and strappy blue shoes.

 

Anaita Shroff Adajania

IMAGE: Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania revels in a classy white satin gown with pink platform heels.

 

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray

IMAGE: Alanna Panday wore her white blazer dress with a corset. Her hubby Ivor McCray decided to stay neutral but didn't forget his happy smile.

 

Manish Malhotra

IMAGE: Fashion maestro Manish Malhotra added a Vivienne Westwood scarf to his outfit in honour of the occasion.

 

Pranita Subhash

IMAGE: Pranita Subhash put the 'rad' in the traditional outfits with her colourful attire.

 

Do watch the stars arriving at the red carpet:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Janhvi Kapoor

HITESH HARISINGHANI, SHRISTI SAHOO, AFSAR DAYATAR
Why Kareena Is Celebrating!
Is Sarah Jane Dias Draped In Chocolate?
'We Work 16 Hours A Day But Still Look Amazing'
An Introvert Model's Candid Confessions
The Coorgi Beauty Who Slayed Fashion Week
