Shalini Passi Channels Her Inner Barbie

Delhi art connoisseur and philanthropist Shalini Passi -- who we saw on Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives -- made her debut at the Cannes film festival.
Shalini, 49, wore a Barbie-like pink mermaid gown and quoted Audrey Hepburn: 'I believe in pink. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls.'
Shalini's gown was designed by celebrity designers Fouad Sarkis and Ornelys Couture. It has a plunging neckline, a clinched waistline with pink Swarovski crystals embellished around it.
She carried a pink Judith Leiber rectangular box clutch with Swarovski crystals all over it.
A pair of bow and drop detail diamond earrings and a chunky diamond cocktail ring, diamond bracelets completed Shalini's look.
Like her look? Vote.
For Shalini's first appearance she wore a pantsuit by Jade designed by Monica and Karishma.
The ivory pantsuit set had floral motifs in shades of black and white with loose threads hanging around.
'My first day at the Cannes Film Festival, a global celebration of art, film, and culture. I'm excited for the inspiration and conversations ahead.'
'Wearing custom-made JADE suit (JadebyMK, @monicashah1207), handcrafted with Kantha embroidery in the heart of Kolkata, it carries generations of artistry. Every stitch is a part of the Grassroot Artisans Project (@grassrootartisansproject), and a celebration of culture through craft.'.
Like her look? Vote.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff