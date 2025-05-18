Shalini Passi Channels Her Inner Barbie

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

Delhi art connoisseur and philanthropist Shalini Passi -- who we saw on Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives -- made her debut at the Cannes film festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

Shalini, 49, wore a Barbie-like pink mermaid gown and quoted Audrey Hepburn: 'I believe in pink. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

Shalini's gown was designed by celebrity designers Fouad Sarkis and Ornelys Couture. It has a plunging neckline, a clinched waistline with pink Swarovski crystals embellished around it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

She carried a pink Judith Leiber rectangular box clutch with Swarovski crystals all over it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

A pair of bow and drop detail diamond earrings and a chunky diamond cocktail ring, diamond bracelets completed Shalini's look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

For Shalini's first appearance she wore a pantsuit by Jade designed by Monica and Karishma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

The ivory pantsuit set had floral motifs in shades of black and white with loose threads hanging around.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

'My first day at the Cannes Film Festival, a global celebration of art, film, and culture. I'm excited for the inspiration and conversations ahead.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

'Wearing custom-made JADE suit (JadebyMK, @monicashah1207), handcrafted with Kantha embroidery in the heart of Kolkata, it carries generations of artistry. Every stitch is a part of the Grassroot Artisans Project (@grassrootartisansproject), and a celebration of culture through craft.'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Passi/Instagram

