Home  » Movies » Cannes 2025: Like Parul's Hair Dress?

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
May 17, 2025 16:46 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Made In Heaven actor Parul Gulati makes her red carpet debut at Cannes 2025, as she attends the world premiere of Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Parul made a fashion statement, as she wore a 'hair dress', made of hair extensions from her brand, Nish Hair.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

The dress is designed by Parul herself and executed by stylist Mohit Rai and designer Riddhi Bansal.

Like her look? VOTE! 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

The creation took around a month to complete and 12 artisans worked to perfect it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Parul's dainty jewellery perfected completed her look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Parul's first appearance at Cannes was at a party hosted by Brut.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Her halter-neck black sheer gown was designed by Rose Room.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Like her look? VOTE!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
