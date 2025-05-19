HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Urvashi Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 19, 2025

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

After the parrot clutch, Urvashi Rautela made waves as she walked the red carpet at the screening of O Agente Secreto (The Secret Agent) at Cannes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi wore a custom made black silk taffeta gown with a plunging neckline, sheer sleeves, and a layered skirt by Naja Saade Couture,.

Unfortunately, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet; there was a noticeable tear near her arm (not seen in this picture).

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

She accessorised her outfit with emerald-cut earrings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

And carried a shimmering pink clutch.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Do you like her look? Vote!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi later attended a Variety event in a black and silver shimmery three piece.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
