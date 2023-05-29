News
When Shalini Pandey Went To The Seaside

When Shalini Pandey Went To The Seaside

By REDIFF STYLE
May 29, 2023 09:20 IST
Beachy gal Shalini Pandey doesn't miss an opportunity to trail her toes in the sand.

She's what they call a 'thalassophile' -- a person who adores the beach. The actor also is an animal freak and seems to own four pets -- two cats and two dogs -- over whom she lavishes buckets and buckets of affection.

When she's on a date with water -- be it the ocean or a pool, the Arjun Reddy star lounges in tasteful beachwear that reveals her happy-go-lucky, always-khush side. The pics reach 'dorable overload when #MyBabies #MyHeart join her, lapping about in the water with Shalini.

She frolics in or by the sea in fun stuff ranging from flowy skirts and tiny shorts to swim suits in gay hues.

The Shalini Smile is incredible.

IMAGE: Prettily dimpling in a halter-neck and tie-dye bottoms that possess more fascinating shades of blue than the Maldives waters peeche mein.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

  

IMAGE: Shalz isn't afraid to get herself or her black floral getup muddy and mucky because 'just go ahead, let your hair down'.

 

IMAGE: Simple attire. But charming.
Is she essaying an off-screen scene from her 2020 film Bamfaad?

 

IMAGE: She, her hawa mein udti jaaye hair and curves in the neat costume bring a new spectacle to the Maldives skyline.

 

IMAGE: She titles her Kerala pic: 'The smile of an explorer'.
Her fashion exploring via flirty pastel skirts and a white back-baring top is delightful.

 

IMAGE: Denim hot pants bring minimalist glam to causal beach style. Ideal for a day spent out in the sunshine.

 

IMAGE: Damn girl! Mari Mari...
The strappy affair commands all attention.
She advises, tongue in cheek, 'Don't ever look back in life. Unless you are posing for candids'.

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

REDIFF STYLE
