No One Does Black Like Namitha

There are no unspoken fashion rules for Namitha Pramod.

Even her most occasional followers know of her passion for black -- she never let's go of the urge to wear wonderful kaala, at times even reinventing it entirely.

She makes it look easy, elegant and so lively that you'll want to imitate her right away because she is a Role Model(s).

When she is not starring in Malayalam films, Namitha spends time at her adda Summer Town Resto Cafe in Kochi -- superstar Mammootty recently paid her a surprise visit at this coffee shop much to the actor's delight.

A beach ladki, but she will often swap her bikini for comfy black pants and a bomber jacket and go black.

FYI: She is 'not so flawless', yet hopes her 'sparkle doesn't burn your eyes'.

IMAGE: Not just the Kathalo Rajakumar but the Rajakumari of this pic too.

The purity of the cotton black sari does much for her.

Kohl eyes, a tiny red streak for a bindi, black nails, impossible not to crush on the look. And Nami.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Namitha Pramod/Instagram

IMAGE: Dr Geethanjali Evideya?

Picturesque Isle of Skye is quite pheeka compared to this It Girl glowing in black and white.

An impulsive trip to Britain recently, that saw her visiting London, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Oxford, touristing through the Cotswalds and traipsing up the Scottish highlands, Namitha confesses helped her 'discover her true self, my life has altered drastically... After discovering my inner kid, I transformed into a person with more self respect, fun, self love and recognised how strong I am as a woman'.

Fan Akash hears her: 'Your life is beautiful as u r Miss Beauty'.

IMAGE: Namitha's sharp clothes are so High Street London.

BTW, doesn't she remind you of Lily Collins in Emily in Paris?

IMAGE: Rain or sunshine, or London fog, Namitha never fails to show up like a diva.

She is again on point in part street and part high fashion!

They have a new oxymoron term for that -- luxury streetwear.

Namitha has donned the kind of black and white that makes sure she blends into the sea of sartorial black that London often is, given everyone's preference for the colour.

IMAGE: Clean, neat student of the year kinda look.

IMAGE: THIS is the girl you would like to 'accidentally' bump into on the stairs and make sure after things lead to a coffee etc etc.

Her advice: 'Dress to please yourself. Listen to your inner muse and take a chance.

'Wear something that says, 'Here I'm today'. #everybodyisbeautiful'

IMAGE: Namitha and the Grand Canyon.