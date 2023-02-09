Shalini Pandey Is A Style Star

Always in a 'sunshine state of mind', actor Shalini Pandey would like to 'live life in warm yellows' and cannot do without a 'healthy dose of vitamin sea'.

She played Vijay Deverakonda's love interest in Arjun Reddy. Remember her as the bubbly, charming Preethi?

But she's almost unrecognisable now. Shalini has slimmed down, ditched her cotton salwar-kameezes for smart casuals and is a racy bathing suit queen.

She ran away from her home in Jabalpur to become an actor and made her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Her younger sister Pooja acts as well. In an interview to Satlok Express, Pooja revealed that 'since childhood, they both wanted to be actresses'. One of their favourite games during their growing up years was to look into the mirror and pretend to be Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

Her 'papa' wanted her to do engineering. She had other plans. She tried to convince him for four years, but in vain. So, she took off, only to become a Yash Raj Production heroine -- the role helped her win her parents back.

Generation Z star Shalini is the roop ki rani for her 1.9 million followers.

IMAGE: Hot spots: The key to a hoppin-boppin weekend is a killer swimsuit.

How cute is her dimple and that white flower in her hair?

All photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

IMAGE: She's a traveller who takes no chuttis when it comes to style.

Basking in the Uttarakhand countryside in white and blue.

IMAGE: When the sea meets gorgeous Shalini.

Having a splashing good time in a winning shiny satin pink swimsuit.

IMAGE: Shalini in knock-out lilac florals claims the Maldives horizon.

IMAGE: Boy, this girl lives in cropped tops and Fab Abs Display Mode. Lovely tresses. Ek dum jordaar.

IMAGE: Shalini lives by 'high-tan standards'. The leading lady of 100% Kadhal has our kadhal too.