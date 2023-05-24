Meet Shubman Gill's Sister, Shahneel

Almost every day Shahneel, star India batter Shubman Gill's elder sister, is trolled online for what she wears, even when she's out cheering him bring home a handsome victory at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, last Sunday. Her post attracted nearly 8,000 comments, most of them rude.

That doesn't seem to bother her a wit. It in no way dissuades her from adding more roshnee to our Instagram feeds with her scene-stealing 'fits.

This pyari Punjabi kudi has impeccable taste.

Shine on, Shahneel, no matter if your life is 'kabhi lit, kabhi sh*t', and you hope 'rabb ji saves her from nazar' and ignore the 'gram garbage-mouthed goblins'. You always have our vote.

IMAGE: At a restaurant in Mumbai, Shahneel peps up her summer mood in a cut-off top and shorts and by 'taking mental xanax'.

Her concerned brother counsels her, 'Di ignore gandi wali comments... beautiful Di'.

IMAGE: Shahneel dons a baap of a blazer dress in lilac and laces up in pink heels.

This 21st century Cinderella may not have kanch ka slippers, but she definitely has a glass ramp to walk on.

IMAGE: The Jenner siblings are not the only ones who like to dress in black together.

Here's a cutie cute Gill bhai-behen twinning moment in black casuals.

IMAGE: She wears a fierce piece of neela asman.

Flawless in a dress that will drive away your Wednesday blues.

IMAGE: Shahneel's back at the family farm in Fazilka, Punjab, it seems, and dressed to the nines.

The sarson ke khet could not have been a more contrasting and prettier background. Or vice versa.

Note: Don't save black for only after hours. The colour can look charming even in the middle of the day.

IMAGE: Meri boots bhi sexy!

Full on enthusiasm during a trip to an expo in Noida, where she poses in a mock-up hotel room in a black ribbed, high-neck dress, paired with a plaid corset, like the hotel was in Scotland.

IMAGE: 'Di, you're looking like a doll!'

Providing the inspiration for Mattel's next Indian Barbie with girlie pink frothiness.

IMAGE: Shahneel confesses she feels like a piece of art. She would certainly make a lovely caryatid, those alluring sculpted maidens that are the pillars of support in gracious Greek buildings.

