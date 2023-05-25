Kerala Story's Nimah Is A Stunner

Yogita Bihani's wardrobe is like a Lucknowi daavat. Rich. Full of varied flavours. Glorious. A banquet for the eyes.

Just like the roles she chooses -- be it The Kerala Story, Dil Hi Toh Hain, Vikram Vedha or AK vs AK -- she opts to tread on the Fashion Street less-travelled.

She's got a huge appetite for style long shots, and they are gambles that work. Every. Single. Time.

IMAGE: Give me red! Presenting Yogita Bihani in her most priya colour.

It's just a simple strapless red dress, but it lends her the new, sexy girl-next-door image or husn ki malika?

She anchors her outfit with stripper heels and a wee black handbag.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Yogita Bihani/Instagram

IMAGE: A soph khichdi look. A bit of Hindustani. And blue jeans.

She turns her favourite kurta into a club-worthy cape, combining it with a black bustier, denims and well-chosen accessories.

Good going, Yogita.

Partywear? A BIG yes!

IMAGE: Embracing 101 per cent Indian style in desi clothes that are honest, homely, but glamorous and oh so practical.

The golden jhumkas and matching kadas add extra attar.

Khayalo mein hai, Yogita?

IMAGE: Many of her selfies are taken in the lobby of her building with cars and the mechanical levers of the lifts forming the landscape behind.

You can't tell if she is about to step out or she is just returning.

If that's what she looks like on her way home from an engagement then... wow!

On the aam junta, this plain ribbed black number would be pretty regular fare, but Yogita gussies up the effect with riveting orange heels.

IMAGE: Same pose, same phone, same background. But not a day for formals.

Black sports shoes, denim jacket, cargo pants, chota top and curly hair make for a Yogita about to head to the airport or go biking... Or did she just return from the stadium after watching Mumbai Indians' Akash Madhwal bowl a dream spell.

IMAGE: Pastel stripes are intriguing for desi wear. Date Aaj Kal?

'Shaadi ho ya sagai', Yogita is ready for every occasion.

IMAGE: Returning from shopping, it would seem, not a hair out of place.

You know Yogita has arrived when she takes an oversized handkerchief and wraps it around herself and totally pulls it off, leading the way for some experimental fashion.

IMAGE: When you're wearing a drop dead sundar sari of sequins that's the colour of the night sky you are bound to feel '11 out of 10'.

IMAGE: A minimalist costume. It's the bouncy curls, tumbling below her shoulder line, that make the bubbly conversation and provide vivacity to the way she is turned out.

Cocktail dresses are Yogita's fashion trump card.

As a fan would like to put it, 'Apko dekhne ke baad pata nhi kyu baki actress blur dikhne lagti ha.'