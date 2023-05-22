Head To The Beach With Siddhi Idnani

Siddhi Idnani declares herself to be 'so in love with life'.

The Kerala Story actor -- the film marked her debut in Bollywood -- has made a 'decision to stay happy and work every day towards making it happen'.

Most euphoric when she's got ghungroos on her feet, the trained Kathak dancer gets her 'grace, rhythm and nazakat from regular riyaaz'.

And naachoing, sun-kissed, on the beach too, in simple, attractive attire.

IMAGE: All the scantiest bikinis in the world can't make up for how appealing she comes across in black shorts and a leafy saffron shirt that paints such a khush mood.

When she is not acting, Siddhi is making joyful memories by the beach, catching a sunrise or skipping after sunsets, proudly going au naturel.

On holiday, not for her the scorched jungles (Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu).

Photographs: Kind courtesy Siddhi Idnani/Instagram

IMAGE: She dances down Ocean Avenue, beaming, in a red chanderi silk skirt and black full-sleeve T-shirt.

Miley Cyrus' song Flowers from Endless Summer Vacation on Siddhi's mind?

IMAGE: Neon Lights & Stardust.

IMAGE: Twinkling eyes, twinkling dimples and twinkling toes -- half the job done.

Whatever you wear will look pretty, especially these frothy white beach togs.

This wild child wants to take you along as she keeps it real and relaxed in Pudicherry.

IMAGE: Palm trees and a flowing skirt make intriguing silhouettes agains the endless aqua.

Skirts are her go-to 'fits for viewing the ocean.

IMAGE: A certified water baby, Dimple Queen, as her fans call her, keeps her denim shorts and umbrella handy, as she convinces you to quickly plan your next trip by the sea.