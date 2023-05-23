Adah Sharma's Masti Dressing

Leading lady of The Kerala Story.

Mother to 'star kid cat pillow' Radha Sharma.

Animal lover. Move-your-body gal, who is a gymnast and has learned Kathak, ballet, salsa, belly dancing and martial arts.

A tadak-bhadak-wali fashionista.

Adah Sharma has us obsessed with her larky wardrobe that's laid-back, but cocks a snook at tradition or conformity.

Her clothes show off her confidence and wacky side and she can look coy, cute, flattering and hot all at once.

The perpetually stylish Mumbai-raised actor, who appears in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies, can araam se school you on classic closet essentials for a blistering summer.

IMAGE: You can't not get a kick out of her zabardast ada!

Just looking at her airy white-on-white getup and pert straw hat brings a drop in mercury, it's so super summer friendly.

She adds some rang to the vanilla show with provocative streaks of green, blue and purple in her tresses because 'bahut time se life mein colour nahi tha'.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: This. Is. Masti. Dressing.

Groovy shades. The gleefully lal pants. And the flirty flowery bikini top that teases.

Adah's fashion is an ever-moving canvas, like a changing digital (trivision) billboard, and every day she's got a new avatar and a bottomless bag of style tricks.

IMAGE: Anarkali chali disco! Adah ki gulabi lehenga-choli zaroor dil le gayi uske 8.2 million followers ki.

Ethnic decking up done right.

IMAGE: The Meet Cute girl adds tadka to denim-mania with those glasses.

IMAGE: Going back to her Palakkad roots... Adah puts together a completely demure Kshanam in many shades of green, gajra, the dancing jhumkas and the pixie smile.

'Camouflage, so I can patiently stalk without getting caught,' she mischievously titles the pic.

IMAGE: The spiced-up Dorothy of Wizard of Oz costume can only bring on one type of punctuation -- !!!!!.

Our tirchi topi ladki has a taste for wardrobe bizarro fare.

'Killer, killer, killer, killer, killer', applauds a fan.

IMAGE: Adah and Radha on a more sober style day.

Her hairstyle and chashma are a copy of the woman on her T-shirt.

Yup, Phhir masti!

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com