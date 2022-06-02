When Aimee Wooed Cannes With A Mekhela Chador

Assamese actress-director Aimee Baruah drew every eye towards her when she walked the Cannes red carpet in a simple muga silk sari.

She paired the traditional Mekhela Chador with a full-sleeved blouse and accessorised the look with a tiered pearl and gold necklace and matching earrings.

Aimee was at Cannes to speak about her movie, Semkhor, and her decision to wear a sari worked well because that's where her fashion sweet spot lies.

Here's looking at Aimee serving up serious style goals inspired by her roots.

IMAGE: Aimee makes an elegant statement in a beige sari with white and red floral motifs.

'As an Assamese myself, I am delighted to be here at this prestigious festival representing my language and place. I am filled with boundless joy,' the actress shared as she took to Instagram to share pictures from her Cannes outing.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Aimee Baruah/Instagram

IMAGE: Aimee was the joy of the red carpet as she paid homage to her roots.

IMAGE: She completed the look with a red bindi, sindoor and subdued make-up.

IMAGE: Here she is, in another beautiful sari. Its vibrant shades, and the neon green tassels in particular, look amazing.

Her daughter dresses traditionally as well.

IMAGE: Another stunning look from Aimee's sari collection.