Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Aimee Wooed Cannes With A Mekhela Chador

When Aimee Wooed Cannes With A Mekhela Chador

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 02, 2022 08:45 IST
Assamese actress-director Aimee Baruah drew every eye towards her when she walked the Cannes red carpet in a simple muga silk sari. 

She paired the traditional Mekhela Chador with a full-sleeved blouse and accessorised the look with a tiered pearl and gold necklace and matching earrings. 

Aimee was at Cannes to speak about her movie, Semkhor, and her decision to wear a sari worked well because that's where her fashion sweet spot lies. 

Here's looking at Aimee serving up serious style goals inspired by her roots.

Kindly click on the images for a closer look at these lovely outfits.

IMAGE: Aimee makes an elegant statement in a beige sari with white and red floral motifs. 
'As an Assamese myself, I am delighted to be here at this prestigious festival representing my language and place. I am filled with boundless joy,' the actress shared as she took to Instagram to share pictures from her Cannes outing. 
All photographs: Kind courtesy Aimee Baruah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aimee was the joy of the red carpet as she paid homage to her roots. 

 

IMAGE: She completed the look with a red bindi, sindoor and subdued make-up.

 

IMAGE: Here she is, in another beautiful sari. Its vibrant shades, and the neon green tassels in particular, look amazing.  
Her daughter dresses traditionally as well. 

 

IMAGE: Another stunning look from Aimee's sari collection. 

 

 
