SIZZLING Swimsuit Styles From Europe!

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 02, 2022 10:45 IST
The first luxury European swimwear fashion week was held in Monaco recently. And the outfits were stunning.

Please click on the images below for a better look at the swimwear that was presented.

IMAGE: First up, we have a swimsuit that radiates warmth and vibrancy. 
All photographs: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The calming blue of the sea is beautifully captured in this bikini.

 

IMAGE: Let your inner diva shine bright in this shimmering pink two-piece.

 

IMAGE: Orange and pink play hide-and-seek with white. 

 

IMAGE: There are two words to describe this look: glamorous and sexy. 

 

IMAGE: A comfy, flattering bikini that will remind you of the beach.

 

IMAGE: There was something for moms and their daughters as well.

 Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
