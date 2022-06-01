News
Kajol or Karan: Whose Look Gets The Thumbs Down?

Kajol or Karan: Whose Look Gets The Thumbs Down?

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 01, 2022 08:45 IST
While we have Karan Johar to thank for the bounty of style that was served up at his 50th birthday bash, there were a few who didn't quite rock the red carpet.

Here are some of not-so-notable celeb outfits from the party.

Kindly click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: Kajol's asymmetrical dress works, but she could have easily ditched the tasselled fabric that looks so out of place.
All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: We don't mind Ranveer Singh's jacket at all. 
However, he could have thought of a better way of pairing it rather than -- especially for someone like Ranveer -- sticking to the classic white shirt-black trouser combo.

 

IMAGE: Diana Penty's dress is a clear case of too many sequins spoiling the show.

 

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji opted for way too many elements.
The embellished coat or the midnight blue dress or the yellow nails could have been the highlight -- but not all three at once.

 

IMAGE: Vaibhavi Merchant's choice of gown wasn't particularly flattering.
The black see-through fabric wrapped around her shoulder and waist didn't really do much justice.

 

IMAGE: Badshah's look is way too casual for a party as flamboyant as Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

 

IMAGE: Ekta Kapoor could have chosen a more flattering silhouette.

 

IMAGE: While we like the work on the pantsuit Farah Khan is wearing, the all-black colour is boring.
We expect way more spunk from someone like Farah.

 

IMAGE: Wonder if Shweta Bachchan's expression has anything to do with the oversized kaftan she is wearing?

 

IMAGE: We end with the birthday boy himself, whose look didn't make us go green with envy.

Take the poll given below and let us who, according to you, was the worst dressed celeb at the bash.

 
X

 

 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
