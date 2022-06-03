Ananya vs Halle: Who Wore The Sparkling Dress Better?

Tell us which hottie won your vote.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday with Navya Naveli Nanda at Karan Johar's party.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Remember the sizzling hot, translucent gown Ananya Panday wore to Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash?

Dripping in sequins from head-to-toe, she shimmered in the halter-neck, figure-hugging outfit.

Diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet added to the sparkle.

To let the gown do all the talking, she stuck to brown lips and minimal make-up.

IMAGE: Halle Bailey during Global Citizen Live.

Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A similar look was sported by Halle Bailey of the Chole x Halle fame, when she performed onstage during Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles last year.

The singer glided across the stage in the breathtaking sheer Yousef Al Jasmi chandelier dress.

She paired the bedazzled outfit with nude heels, silver rings and braided hair.

We ask you, dear readers which look do you like better?

Like the way Ananya styled the gown with her hair tied in a bun and minimal make up?

Or Halle's mascara-clad eyes and braided hairstyle?