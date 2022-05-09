News
Rediff.com  » Movies » June Wedding in Tirupati for Nayanthara?

June Wedding in Tirupati for Nayanthara?

By SUBHASH K JHA
Last updated on: May 09, 2022 13:15 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Will it be a June wedding for Tamil cinema's Lady Superstar Nayanthara?

The actress has been dating Director Vignesh Shivan for six years. They recently had a quiet engagement ceremony.

"I've heard the wedding will take place in June. Nayanthara is a very beautiful person, both inside and outside. She deserves all the happiness. Vignesh really looks after her. She couldn't have chosen better," one of Nayanthara's colleagues tells Subhash K Jha.

The wedding will reportedly be held in Tirupati.

 

Meanwhile, Nayanthara's latest Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, is a success despite unflattering reviews.

Defending the film, Vijay Sethupathi says, "Not every film has to be socially relevant with an underlined message. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a fun, romantic, film. I needed to do a light-hearted film after a series of dark projects. I enjoyed working with Nayanthara and Vignesh."

SUBHASH K JHA
