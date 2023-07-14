What's Sidharth Malhotra Aiming For?

Women couldn't stop asking 'yaar kitna handsome hai yeh' after watching Sidharth Malhotra romance Kiara Advani in Shershaah.

This time the Punjabi munda is in Yodha mode.

But the actor recently made an exciting appearance at the launch of Starlight Gaming's first-ever Battle Royale game Raider SIX in Mumbai, where he displayed his prowess as a sharpshooter.

Fans were maha khush with this new avatar, and he collected 187,000 likes (!!!) on his social media timeline for his bandook pics.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com witnessed the action at the gaming event.

IMAGE: Aiming for whom with a winning smile?

Someone who wasn't wearing Brylcream, that's 'for men not boys', like he exuberantly does in his ads?

IMAGE: Whatta pose! An edge-of-the-seat performance.

Watch Sidharth's entry as the dashing sharpshooter.

IMAGE: Sporting his signature smile of victory that we saw the day he made Kiara Advani his dulhan.

How well do you think Sidharth performed in the quick-fire round?

IMAGE: 'Seize the day, be your own hero'.

IMAGE: Avid gamers and enthusiastic bloggers happily joined Sid on stage.