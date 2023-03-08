Kiara-Sidharth's First Holi After Marriage

Bollywood stars make colourful Holi pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 'First Holi with the MRS' Kiara Advani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

'बुरा ना मानो होली है!!' Ananya Panday quotes Sholay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt sends Holi greetings from Kashmir: 'Happy Holi from a very rangeeli rani reporting straight from the sets of #rockyaurranikipremkahani'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Isabelle Kaif photobombs a cute Holi pic of sister Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor is drenched in colour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda: 'Tis the season of Colors and happiness! This holi let’s promise to colour our lives with prosperity, smiles and hard work :) let’s be kind of ourselves and blow away all the negativity:)'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Holi in Nepal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

The family that plays Holi together stays together! Here's Kriti Sanon with mum Geeta Sanon, dad Rahul Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Looking at Shriya Pilgoankar's 'Holi Palette'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Akhtar/Instagram

Zoya Akhtar's Colour Me Happy Portrait.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

Laxmi Raai sends a Holi postcard.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi: 'Wishing for all the colour, laughter & sunshine to be yours this Holi! Happiest Holi lovely humans.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna shares a picture with husband Varun Bangera, mother Jasmina Tanna and mother-in-law Vandana Bangera and writes, 'Combining Happy Women's Day and Belated Happy holi to all The loveliest Masterpiece of the heart of god is the heart of a mother Celebrating our beautiful mothers and Me Ofcz.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela: 'Best feelings are the ones which cannot be expressed in words. On this festival of colors, all I want to say is that I love you and will always love you. #HappyHoli 2023 to you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry's perfect Holi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain twin in Holi colours.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

'Happy Holi from Me and my baby and my family to you , your babies and your family,' wishes Disha Parmar with husband Rahul Vaidya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal celebrates Holi with husband Shiladitya and son Devyaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill: 'Rang bhari Holi, Khushiyoo wali Holi, Meri tumhaari sabki hai, Happy wali Holi!!'