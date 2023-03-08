Kiara-Sidharth's First Holi After Marriage

Bollywood stars make colourful Holi pictures on social media.
Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 'First Holi with the MRS' Kiara Advani.
'बुरा ना मानो होली है!!' Ananya Panday quotes Sholay.
Alia Bhatt sends Holi greetings from Kashmir: 'Happy Holi from a very rangeeli rani reporting straight from the sets of #rockyaurranikipremkahani'.
Isabelle Kaif photobombs a cute Holi pic of sister Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.
Karisma Kapoor is drenched in colour.
Kriti Kharbanda: 'Tis the season of Colors and happiness! This holi let’s promise to colour our lives with prosperity, smiles and hard work :) let’s be kind of ourselves and blow away all the negativity:)'
Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Holi in Nepal.
The family that plays Holi together stays together! Here's Kriti Sanon with mum Geeta Sanon, dad Rahul Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon.
Looking at Shriya Pilgoankar's 'Holi Palette'.
Zoya Akhtar's Colour Me Happy Portrait.
Laxmi Raai sends a Holi postcard.
Sanjana Sanghi: 'Wishing for all the colour, laughter & sunshine to be yours this Holi! Happiest Holi lovely humans.'
Karishma Tanna shares a picture with husband Varun Bangera, mother Jasmina Tanna and mother-in-law Vandana Bangera and writes, 'Combining Happy Women's Day and Belated Happy holi to all The loveliest Masterpiece of the heart of god is the heart of a mother Celebrating our beautiful mothers and Me Ofcz.'
Urvashi Rautela: 'Best feelings are the ones which cannot be expressed in words. On this festival of colors, all I want to say is that I love you and will always love you. #HappyHoli 2023 to you.'
Sophie Choudry's perfect Holi.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain twin in Holi colours.
'Happy Holi from Me and my baby and my family to you , your babies and your family,' wishes Disha Parmar with husband Rahul Vaidya.
Shreya Ghoshal celebrates Holi with husband Shiladitya and son Devyaan.
Shehnaaz Gill: 'Rang bhari Holi, Khushiyoo wali Holi, Meri tumhaari sabki hai, Happy wali Holi!!'