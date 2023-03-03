News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Uff! The Many Moods Of Kiara Advani

Uff! The Many Moods Of Kiara Advani

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 03, 2023 17:32 IST
Sidharth Malhotra is a lucky man as there is never a bored moment around his missus, Kiara Advani.

Kiara is a powerhouse of expressions. The actor can nail a countless expressions in less than a minute.

At a media interaction on Friday, March 3, 2023, held to announce her as the new brand ambassador for the drink Slice, there was no way Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani could stop at one photograph of the beauty.

IMAGE: Kiara found a creative way to accessorise her love for the mango drink with that necklace.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: We dare you to take your eyes off her! Never disappointing with her style choices, Kiara shows fans how to wear yellow and welcome summer.

 

IMAGE: If only looks could kill... Golden bangles and wavy hair complete the look.

 

IMAGE: Is the outfit her idea of resembling the mango drink? It works.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
