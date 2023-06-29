News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Cho Chweet! Sidharth Cheers Kiara

Cho Chweet! Sidharth Cheers Kiara

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 29, 2023 16:36 IST
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan invited their friends to watch their latest film, Satyaprem Ki Katha a day before its Thursday release.

Kiara Advani is the best thing about the film, and husband Sidharth Malhotra comes forward to support her.

 

Kartik Aaryan spreads some love.

 

His proud mum Mala Tiwari.

 

Pooja Hegde smiles for the camera.

 

Mrunal Thakur.

 

Tiger Shroff is in the mood for a movie.

 

Manushi Chhillar.

 

Anil Kapoor has a release on the same day as well: His OTT series, The Night Manager 2.

At its promotions, the actor spoke about his one big regret.

 

Shikha Talsania plays Kartik's sister in the film.

 

Gajraj Rao plays Kartik's father in the film.

 

Saiee Manjrekar.

 

Ilulia Vantur.

 

Ektaa Kapoor.

 

Omkar Kapoor, left, Darshan Kumar, centre, Sharad Kelkar.

 

Kabir Khan, left, Sham Kaushal.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

