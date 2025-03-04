What Were Khushi, Rekha Celebrating?

From the pretty Khushi Kapoor to the lovely Manushi Chhillar to the gorgeous Rekha, the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2025 saw the glitterati in fashionable attendance.

Who do you think stole the limelight?

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar stunned in a classic red pout, vintage hairdo and white chikankari sari. Photographs: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty Kundra walked in with copper toned hair but it was her exquisite sheer sari that was the heroine of the moment.

IMAGE: Dia Mirza Rekhi painted an elegant picture with her glossy locks and pearl choker necklace.

IMAGE: Kanika G Kapoor chose an easy-breezy avatar with her satin dress, OTT earrings and gold heels.

IMAGE: Think gold and white. Think Rekha.

IMAGE: Sophie Choudry looked resplendent in a pearl-core blazer dress.

IMAGE: Lulia Vantur shone in a blingy sequinned sari.

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor showcased her luxe fashion sensibilities in her hand-painted Anamika Khanna couture gown, Amrapali Jewels and Manolo Blahnik heels.

IMAGE: Sanjana Sanghi posed in her edgy corset gown with a laser-cut drape.

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor added a girly touch to her ivory ensemble with pink floral aari-work then transformed it with dollops of sizzle with that carefully designed blouse and daringly high slit skirt.

IMAGE: Three generations and their love for glam in a frame -- Zarine Khan, her daughter jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and granddaughter Fizaa Ali.

IMAGE: Rekha, who dedicated her award to the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, posed with her No 1 fan, Designer Manish Malhotra.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES