What Were Khushi, Rekha Celebrating?

What Were Khushi, Rekha Celebrating?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 04, 2025 17:43 IST

From the pretty Khushi Kapoor to the lovely Manushi Chhillar to the gorgeous Rekha, the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2025 saw the glitterati in fashionable attendance.

Who do you think stole the limelight?

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar stunned in a classic red pout, vintage hairdo and white chikankari sari. Photographs: Panna Bandekar

 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty Kundra walked in with copper toned hair but it was her exquisite sheer sari that was the heroine of the moment.

 

Dia Mirza Rekhi

IMAGE: Dia Mirza Rekhi painted an elegant picture with her glossy locks and pearl choker necklace.

 

Kanika G Kapoor

IMAGE: Kanika G Kapoor chose an easy-breezy avatar with her satin dress, OTT earrings and gold heels.

 

Rekha

IMAGE: Think gold and white. Think Rekha.

 

Simar Bhatia

IMAGE: Fresh-faced Simar Bhatia -- she came with her uncle, who is one of Bollywood's most popular stars -- wore a simple but chic satin slip dress and sparkly heels.

 

Sophie Choudry

IMAGE: Sophie Choudry looked resplendent in a pearl-core blazer dress.

 

Lulia V Vantur

IMAGE: Lulia Vantur shone in a blingy sequinned sari.

 

Sonam A Kapoor

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor showcased her luxe fashion sensibilities in her hand-painted Anamika Khanna couture gown, Amrapali Jewels and Manolo Blahnik heels.

 

Sanjana Sanghi

IMAGE: Sanjana Sanghi posed in her edgy corset gown with a laser-cut drape.

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor added a girly touch to her ivory ensemble with pink floral aari-work then transformed it with dollops of sizzle with that carefully designed blouse and daringly high slit skirt.

 

Zarine Khan

IMAGE: Three generations and their love for glam in a frame -- Zarine Khan, her daughter jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and granddaughter Fizaa Ali.

 

Rekha and Manish Malhotra

IMAGE: Rekha, who dedicated her award to the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, posed with her No 1 fan, Designer Manish Malhotra.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Khushi Kapoor

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
