Manushi, Tiger's Shaadiwala Look

Manushi, Tiger's Shaadiwala Look

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: March 03, 2025 15:15 IST

Tarun Tahiliani offered beautiful glimpses of his upcoming Spring Summer '25 line, Languid Summer -- think sun-soaked vibes and pure romance -- at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Mumbai.

The ace designer has, once again, given traditional craftsmanship a fresh modern twist.

Tahiliani's showstoppers included Manushi Chhillar and Tiger Shroff, both of whom always look great on the ramp.

Accompanying them were actors Gourav Adarsh and Gurfateh Pirzada who walked like total pros.

Ma Faiza spun some seriously vibrant beats and Lekha Washington's lovely installations set the scene just right.

Tiger Shroff & Manushi Chillar

IMAGE: Wow! Look at that ice hugging Tiger Shroff's neck. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Manushi Chillar

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar's a modern-day bridal dream in her pastel constructed corset blouse, a stunning lehenga and a futuristic maang tikka.

 

Manushi Chillar

IMAGE: And that's Manushi's million-dollar smile!

 

Tiger Shroff

IMAGE: Traditional Rajasthani musicians lent an edge to the ramp.

 

Tiger Shroff

IMAGE: Tahiliani's creations were an effective juxtaposition of traditional and modern Indian aesthetics.

 

Ayush Mehra

IMAGE: Ayush Mehra looked comfortable in floral menswear aimed at the metrosexual man.

 

Ayesha Kanga

IMAGE: Ayesha Kanga layered stacked necklaces over an ivory embellished pantsuit; her clutch dripped with pearls.

 

Adarsh Gourav

IMAGE: Adarsh Gourav made a confident runway debut.

 

Gurfateh Pirzada

IMAGE: Gurfateh Pirzada looked debonair; while his jacket was not the least bit traditional, it was that bejewelled belt that stole the show.

 

Tarun Tahiliani with Tiger Shroff and Manushi Chillar

IMAGE: The maestro takes a bow with his showstoppers.

 

More glimpses from the show:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Model on runway

 

Model on runway

 

Model on runway

 

Model on runway

Tarun Tahiliani

HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
