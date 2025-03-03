Manushi, Tiger's Shaadiwala Look

Tarun Tahiliani offered beautiful glimpses of his upcoming Spring Summer '25 line, Languid Summer -- think sun-soaked vibes and pure romance -- at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Mumbai.

The ace designer has, once again, given traditional craftsmanship a fresh modern twist.

Tahiliani's showstoppers included Manushi Chhillar and Tiger Shroff, both of whom always look great on the ramp.

Accompanying them were actors Gourav Adarsh and Gurfateh Pirzada who walked like total pros.

Ma Faiza spun some seriously vibrant beats and Lekha Washington's lovely installations set the scene just right.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Wow! Look at that ice hugging Tiger Shroff's neck.

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar's a modern-day bridal dream in her pastel constructed corset blouse, a stunning lehenga and a futuristic maang tikka.

IMAGE: And that's Manushi's million-dollar smile!

IMAGE: Traditional Rajasthani musicians lent an edge to the ramp.

IMAGE: Tahiliani's creations were an effective juxtaposition of traditional and modern Indian aesthetics .

metrosexual man. IMAGE: Ayush Mehra looked comfortable in floral menswear aimed at the

IMAGE: Ayesha Kanga layered stacked necklaces over an ivory embellished pantsuit; her clutch dripped with pearls.

IMAGE: Adarsh Gourav made a confident runway debut.

IMAGE: Gurfateh Pirzada looked debonair; while his jacket was not the least bit traditional, it was that bejewelled belt that stole the show .

IMAGE: The maestro takes a bow with his showstoppers.

More glimpses from the show:

