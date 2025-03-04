Who's The Pretty Girl With Akshay Kumar?

Simar Bhatia, Akshay Kumar's niece, turned heads at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2025.

The suave guests owned the red carpet. While the women looked as stunning as ever, the men too served high-fashion lewks.

It was the perfect platform for the pretty Simar, who is making her debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan's nephew, Agastya Nanda, in Ikkis, a film directed by Sriram Raghavan.

IMAGE: Bollywood's ultimate khiladi, Akshay Kumar, looked fit and fabulous in his all-white ensemble and funky shoes. Photographs: Panna Bandekar.

IMAGE: The beautiful Simar Bhatia, who joined her uncle, kept to the same colour family.

IMAGE: Shibani Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar offered serious couple goals even as they made personal fashion statements.

IMAGE: Kabir Bedi and Parveen Dusanj-Bedi brought on the shine with their glitzy outfits.

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra in his fave black.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan looked dapper.

IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan opted for old-world aesthetic and wore a simple suit with a cute red rose boutonniere and bow tie.

IMAGE: The colours may have been the same as what Abhishek wore but Babil's concept certainly wasn't. The latter went kitsch eclectic with his high waist oversized trousers, dragon-fly brooch and two-toned shoes.

IMAGE: Sonu Nigam wore gorgeous leather shoes with his classic ivory bandhgala.

IMAGE: A R Rahman chose understated black.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

