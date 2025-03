When Tarun Tahiliani has a show, you can be sure the glitterati will attend.

At the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, Mumbai edition, the designer once again mixed his jaw-dropping artistry with glamour.

The interesting guest list included...

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Chum Darang was breathtaking in her Greek goddess-esque cream billowy sari, embellished blouse and stacked pearl necklaces.

IMAGE: Sumona Chakravarti chose a black ensemble with interesting surface ornamentation.

IMAGE: Former Miss India winner Pooja Chopra smouldered in a black satin asymmetrical gown.

IMAGE: Sheetal Malhar and Reema Kagti kept it simple.

corp-core outfit. IMAGE: Manasi Scott literally let her sleeves do all the talking in this avant-gardeoutfit.

IMAGE: Bollywood's fave stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania waltzed in wearing boho-chic coords.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES