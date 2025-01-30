What Makes Saanve Megghana Special?

Whether she's draped in a delightful desi outfit or rocking a fierce corpcore ensemble, Saanve Megghana's infectious smile and cheeky charm radiate confidence.

This pretty Telugu actress's latest Tamil movie, Kudumbasthan, has opened to good reviews. Her fans are stoked both with her performance and her utterly feminine style on social media.

IMAGE: With her pretty pink sari, timeless pearls and playful curls, she's the picture of joy. All photographs: Kind courtesy Saanve Megghana/Instagram

IMAGE: Her pastel pink sari look? Total dhamaal!

IMAGE: She's turns up the heat in bold red, flaunting winged eyeliner that could cut glass. The applique flowers add that perfect touch of fun.

IMAGE: With a cute smile, dainty nose ring and tiny bindi , she lights up the screen.

IMAGE: Throwing it back to Barbie days with her hot pink makeup...

IMAGE: And if you were wondering about the outfit, here it is... endless layers of ruffled pink topped with a giant bow. Just call it a confectioner's delight.

IMAGE: She looks ravishing in this purple sari, with pink roses in her hair.

IMAGE: Her easy-glam avatar -- peach top, chic jeans, simple pearl pendant -- proves less is more.

IMAGE: When she wears muted green coords with clear heels, she’s radiating those modern vibes that are so hard to resist!

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES