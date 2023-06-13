News
What Keeps Nimrat Cosy On A Rainy Day?

What Keeps Nimrat Cosy On A Rainy Day?

By MAYUR SANAP
June 13, 2023 12:38 IST


Like all of us, Nimrat Kaur is looking forward to the monsoon and she excitedly waits to get down to her yearly rituals of monsoon treks, long drives, and of course, binging on chai and pakodas.

"My heart lights up. It's so romantic," Nimrat tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

IMAGE: When the monsoon arrives, Nimrat plans a long drive in the Western Ghats.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

What do you like about the rains?

I love everything about the rains. My heart lights up. It's so romantic.

I love the rains. If I haven't said it enough, I love the rains!

A favourite monsoon song.

Rim Jhim Rim Jhim from 1942: A Love Story. I love that song.

What are your favorite activities in the monsoon?

I like going on long drives. I live in Mumbai, so I drive out to the Western Ghats.

I also love monsoon treks.

What's your comfort food during the monsoon?

Chai, pakoda and Maggi.

A memorable vacation spot in that season?

It has to be Mulshi (a village in Maharashtra). It's close to Mumbai and just a four hour drive away.

My all-time favourite monsoon memories are in Mulshi. I visit the place all the time.

It's the most beautiful experience one can get living in Mumbai. The atmosphere, the beauty of the rains is absolutely stunning.

I am so happy when I am in the mountains during the rains. I love the mist, the forest... everything!

MAYUR SANAP
