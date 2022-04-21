News
'Don't make someone's day worse if you can't make it better'

'Don't make someone's day worse if you can't make it better'

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 21, 2022 08:45 IST
'Be kind. Be sensitive. Be graceful.'

Nimrat Kaur gained 15 kilos for Dasvi

IMAGE: Nimrat Kaur gained 15 kg to prepare for her role in Dasvi. Photographs: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur made her comeback to Bollywood with Dasvi where she played politician Bimla Devi.

For her role, Nimrat had to gain 15 kilos.

Although she is back to 'physically being me' after losing a considerable amount of weight, the 40-year-old actor took to Twitter to share her transformation journey and the interesting lessons she's learned.

Nimrat posted two images along with a long note explaining her learnings from the 10 month-long transformation.

'In the age of heightened expectations regarding what we 'should' look like, at all times -- gender, age, and profession no bar I am sharing a small chapter from my life that brought with it learnings that shall last a lifetime,' Nimrat wrote.

She explained how people misjudged her journey and made snide remarks and gave unsolicited piece of advice on what to eat.

'I could've been unwell, under medication, hormonally battling something, or quite simply very happy to eat and be me whatever size that was,' Nimrat reasoned while mentioning how the entire process taught her 'how non-negotiable it is for each of one us to simply mind our own business.'

Read Nimrat's full post below:

Nimrat Kaur's Instagram post on her transformation journey

Nimrat Kaur's Instagram post on her transformation journey

Nimrat Kaur's Instagram post on her transformation journey

'Be kind. Be sensitive. Be graceful. Don't make someone's day worse if you can't make it better. Be responsible,' Nimrat advised. 'Make only your mind and body your business. No one else's.'

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
