Rakul, Esha, Sara's AMAZING Monsoon Styles

The quickest way to brighten up a dark gloomy day is a bright cheery outfit.
And the stars have some tips on how you can do just that.
Katrina Kaif's green and white striped dress is fuss-free and joyful.
It pairs well with oversized hoops and beige heels.
It can't get better than red when it comes to monsoon dressing.
Round off Nimrat Kaur's look with a white see-through skirt and you are good to go.
There's nothing like too much colour, especially when hot pink is trending right now.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hits the brief with her monochromatic suit that's perfect for a dinner date.
An easy way to stand out is to team your separates with a bright neon jacket like Sara Ali Khan.
Pair it with a funky sling bag, sneakers or gumboots.
This is the right season to bring out your polka-dotted outfits.
Pick a splendid mustard yellow dress like Karishma Tanna and round it off with messy hair.
Get into the monsoon spirit with Esha Gupta's hot pink top that goes well with a pair of jeans.
She glams it up with her beautiful smile.
Planning a romantic monsoon getaway?
Let Rakul Singh inspire you with her floral top and high slit skirt.