Rakul, Esha, Sara's AMAZING Monsoon Styles

The quickest way to brighten up a dark gloomy day is a bright cheery outfit.

And the stars have some tips on how you can do just that.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Katrina Kaif's green and white striped dress is fuss-free and joyful.

It pairs well with oversized hoops and beige heels.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

It can't get better than red when it comes to monsoon dressing.

Round off Nimrat Kaur's look with a white see-through skirt and you are good to go.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

There's nothing like too much colour, especially when hot pink is trending right now.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hits the brief with her monochromatic suit that's perfect for a dinner date.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

An easy way to stand out is to team your separates with a bright neon jacket like Sara Ali Khan.

Pair it with a funky sling bag, sneakers or gumboots.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

This is the right season to bring out your polka-dotted outfits.

Pick a splendid mustard yellow dress like Karishma Tanna and round it off with messy hair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Get into the monsoon spirit with Esha Gupta's hot pink top that goes well with a pair of jeans.

She glams it up with her beautiful smile.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Planning a romantic monsoon getaway?

Let Rakul Singh inspire you with her floral top and high slit skirt.