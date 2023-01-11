Can You Guess What's On Nimrat's Plate?

Nimrat Kaur was at the Pench Tiger Reserve, on the border of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, a few days ago.

While at the national park, she kept a 'close watch' on her jungle style. Nimrat maintained a healthy 'safari skin care routine'. The actor 'twinned' with her surroundings.

She also ended up gaining a few kilos on food she did not regret eating.

Most importantly, she did her best to coax the animals to come out of the woods and into the frame of her phone camera lens.

Did she spot any big cats? What delicious food did she find in her Lunchbox?

Roll down through her pretty pics to learn about her beastly tales and see how the sojourn in the 'land of the Jungle Book' added matchless moments to her 'yearbook of 2023'.

IMAGE: Watching the first of 365 sunrises of 2023, attractively outfitted, in the thick of Pench forest, where 'the air was crisp and freezing, birds chirped, tigers growled, deer alarm calls were abundant, and peacocks casually strolled around.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Breakfast al fresco al sauvage :) Wah.

Early morning wildlife viewing got the appetite going. The picnic safari brekker was served in sustainable/reusable containers on a forest-appropriate tablecloth.

IMAGE: Drool! Chef Pankaj Fulera and his team of Pugdundee Safariz resort at Pench had put together this glorious lunch thali and Nimrat was amazed.

'To be in the wild and gluttonously enjoy lip-smacking delicacies ranging from a lemon tart (pic below) to what the chef calls 'Paanch Gaon Andhar Thali', which literally means food prepared within a five-village radius, where everything was locally procured, reimagined and simply prepared with love' she said.

IMAGE: Who thought Nimrat would be such a nature fiend? Nice puffer jacket, Ms Safari.

IMAGE: Don't miss the animal prints!

IMAGE: Her cup runneth over with the pure joy of being in the wild.

IMAGE: The creamy, silky tart that she mentioned in her post. What a middle-of-the-jungle delight.

IMAGE: Dinner was a light farm-to-table occasion.

IMAGE: The chill you can't pass up: Winter was no excuse to not have jungle-grown sitafal or custard apple ice cream.

IMAGE: Night safaris were for Nimrat judging by the width of that smile.

IMAGE: Untamed beauty: Indeed it was quite a hair-raising experience.

Dear readers, have you seen a tiger in your life?

How and where did you spot it? What was the experience like?

Do you have Photographs? Videos? How did you click it?

We want you to share your stories and photographs with us.

Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Tiger Pix) along with your Name, Location, a brief write up about where you spotted the tiger and, of course, photographs/videos. We'll feature the best ones right here on Rediff.com