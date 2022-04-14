What Kareena Wore To Alia-Ranbir's Wedding

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tie the knot, all eyes are on the groom's gorgeous cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan, stylish as always.
Bebo chose a stunning pink sari by Designer Manish Malhotra for the occasion.
The embroidered organza sari featured real zari and Kareena styled it with a matching potli.
Wearing her hair straight, she accessorised the look with a layered choker, a chunky bracelet, matching earrings and a maang-tikka.
For the mehendi celebrations, Kareena had chosen a lehenga by Manish, who also designed cousins Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Nitasha Nanda's looks.
Please click on the images below for a better look at what the Kapoors wore.
IMAGE: Kareena stuns in the timeless organza sari.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: She teamed the look with an embroidered choli and elegant jewellery.
IMAGE: For the mehendi, Kareena chose an intricate handcrafted Kashmiri lehenga.
IMAGE: The lehenga featured three-tone sequins, paired with a dreamy drape.
IMAGE: Riddhima chose a shimmering sari by Manish for the mehendi.
IMAGE: Nitasha dressed in vibrant yellow embroidered separates by the designer for the mehendi.