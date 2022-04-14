News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What Kareena Wore To Alia-Ranbir's Wedding

What Kareena Wore To Alia-Ranbir's Wedding

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 14, 2022 16:16 IST
As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tie the knot, all eyes are on the groom's gorgeous cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan, stylish as always.

Bebo chose a stunning pink sari by Designer Manish Malhotra for the occasion.

The embroidered organza sari featured real zari and Kareena styled it with a matching potli.

Wearing her hair straight, she accessorised the look with a layered choker, a chunky bracelet, matching earrings and a maang-tikka.

For the mehendi celebrations, Kareena had chosen a lehenga by Manish, who also designed cousins Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Nitasha Nanda's looks.

Please click on the images below for a better look at what the Kapoors wore.

IMAGE: Kareena stuns in the timeless organza sari.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She teamed the look with an embroidered choli and elegant jewellery.

 

IMAGE: For the mehendi, Kareena chose an intricate handcrafted Kashmiri lehenga

 

IMAGE: The lehenga featured three-tone sequins, paired with a dreamy drape.

 

IMAGE: Riddhima chose a shimmering sari by Manish for the mehendi.

 

IMAGE: Nitasha dressed in vibrant yellow embroidered separates by the designer for the mehendi.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
