Meet Ranbir's Cousins!

As all roads lead to Vaastu building in Pali Hill, north west Mumbai, where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will wed, it's a good time to look up Raj Kapoor's grandchildren.

Nikhil Nanda

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousin Nikhil Nanda and mother Neetu Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Born to Raj Kapoor's eldest child Ritu Nanda and her husband Rajan Nanda, Nikhil heads the Escorts group of companies, which his late grandfather H P Nanda founded and his late father once headed.

Nikhil wed Shweta Bachchan, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's eldest child, in 1997.

Shweta and Nikhil have two children, Navya Naveli Nanda (born December 1997) and Agastya Nanda (born November 2000).

Navya heads an NGO and looks like she will eventually head to her father's business; Agastya is billed to make his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Web series based on the Archie comics, also featuring Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

Nitasha Nanda

IMAGE: Nitasha Nanda with cousins Shaira Laura Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Nitasha, Ritu and Rajan Nanda's daughter, is also involved in the family business.

She is private about her personal life and single.

Karisma Kapoor

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor with former husband Sunjay Kapur. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Babita and Randhir Kapoor elder daughter Karisma wed New Delhi businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. Randhir Kapoor was Raj Kapoor's eldest son.

They have two children: Daughter Samaira was born in 2005 and son Kiaan was born in 2010.

Unfortunately, Karisma and Sunjay's marriage did not last, and the couple filed for divorce in 2014 through mutual consent. The divorce was finalised in 2016.

Sunjay, whose grandfather Raunaq Singh founded Apollo Tyres, now heads the Sona group, which his late father Dr Surinder Kapoor founded.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena, Babita and Randhir Kapoor's younger daughter, wed Saif Ali Khan, actress Sharmila Tagore and cricket legend Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi's only son, in 2012.

Bebo and Saifu have two sons: Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan was born on February 21, 2021.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

IMAGE: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with husband Bharat Sahni, mother Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara. Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima wed Delhi businessman Bharat Sahni in 2006. Rishi Kapoor was Raj Kapoor's second son.

Their daughter Samara turned 11 in March.



Armaan Jain

IMAGE: Armaan Jain with parents Manoj Jain and Reema Jain, brother Aadar Jain and wife Aneesha Malhotra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Jain/Instagram

Reema and Manoj Jain's son Armaan made his acting debut in Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. Reema is Raj Kapoor's younger daughter.

Armaan married model and fashion blogger Anissa Malhotra in 2020 after being in a long distance relationship for four years (Anissa was studying in New York at the time).

Aadar Jain

IMAGE: Aadar Jain with girlfriend Tara Sutaria. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Aadar Jain, who made his debut in Qaidi Band, is currently dating actress Tara Sutaria.

The couple made their relationship public at Armaan Jain's wedding.