Kareena, Karan at Alia-Ranbir's mehendi ceremony

And the grand wedding festivities have started!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's families and friends have been spotted driving up to the Vastu building in Pali Hill, north west Mumbai, to attend the couple's mehendi ceremony.

No glimpses of the bridal couple yet, folks!

Please click on the images for a look at the guests.

IMAGE: The Kapoor sisters -- Karisma and Kareena -- drive in together.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Pooja Bhatt arrives for her kid sister Alia's big day.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: The father of the bride, Mahesh Bhatt, drives in with her.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Karan Johar, Alia's dearest mentor.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji has already given the couple a wedding gift.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor drives in with daughter Riddhima Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni. Riddhima, Samara and Bharat Sahni arrived from Delhi the day before.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ranbir's aunt Reema Jain arrives.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar