News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Will Akansha Be Alia's Bridesmaid?

Will Akansha Be Alia's Bridesmaid?

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 13, 2022 08:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alia Bhatt's closest friends are all from the Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu, north west Mumbai, that she attended. The movie star has played the role of bridesmaid for her friends Anushka Ranjan and Devika Advani.

As the actress gets married to Ranbir Kapoor this week, her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor could be a potential bridesmaid.

While all eyes will be on Alia of course, Akansha will have a big role to play in the wedding as she helps the couple celebrate their big day.

Please click on the images for a look at Alia and Akansha's special bond.

IMAGE: The love that Akansha and Alia share is pretty evident in their pics.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Akansha calls Alia her 'love, live and wife.'

 

IMAGE: The girls celebrate Alia's 26th birthday.

 

IMAGE: They are workout buddies as well.

 

IMAGE: 'So the whole world knows my love for you is so big,' Akansha captioned this pic.

 

IMAGE: Alia with Akansha and her sister Anushka.

 

IMAGE: Akansha and Alia dressed to impress at a wedding.

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Alia DAZZLES at BFF Anushka's wedding
Alia DAZZLES at BFF Anushka's wedding
PIX: Alia's fun holiday in the Maldives
PIX: Alia's fun holiday in the Maldives
How Ranbir and Alia Fell in Love
How Ranbir and Alia Fell in Love
What If The Home Loan Borrower Dies....
What If The Home Loan Borrower Dies....
World Press Photo 2022 Winners!
World Press Photo 2022 Winners!
Top Performers: Dube and Uthappa
Top Performers: Dube and Uthappa
PIX: Real Madrid survive Chelsea rally, Bayern shocked
PIX: Real Madrid survive Chelsea rally, Bayern shocked

More like this

Check Out Akansha Ranjan's Style

Check Out Akansha Ranjan's Style

Who Will Design Alia's Wedding Lehenga?

Who Will Design Alia's Wedding Lehenga?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances