Neetu confirms: Alia-Ranbir to wed today

Neetu confirms: Alia-Ranbir to wed today

By Rediff Movies
April 14, 2022 10:29 IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will wed today, and the news has finally been officially confirmed by the groom's mother Neetu Kapoor.

At the mehendi ceremony on April 13, Neetu and her daughter Riddhima Sahni posed for pictures and confirmed the wedding in this video:

 

Neetu reportedly was quite emotional at the mehendi ceremony as it was the same day, 43 years ago, when she got engaged to Rishi Kapoor.

IMAGE: Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt leave after the mehendi ceremony. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The mehendi designs that the family wore on their hands were quite simple. Alia's mother Soni Razdan shows off her mehendi, above.

Meanwhile, the family has already reached for the venue, Vaastu building in Pali Hill, north west Mumbai, for the haldi ceremony this morning.

The wedding will follow in the afternoon.

Besides family, the guest list reportedly includes Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Varun and Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and Alia's BFFs, Akansha and Anushka Ranjan.

 

IMAGE: Alia's home in Juhu, north west Mumbai, has also been decorated with lights. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The reception, it has been reported, will be on April 17 at Mumbai's Taj Mahal hotel.

Rediff Movies
